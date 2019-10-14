Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Afenifere, Arewa Chieftains Clash over Restructuring – Thisdaylive

#1
Two prominent leaders of Nigeria’s socio-cultural groups, Arewa Consultative Forum and Afenifere, Anthony Sani and Yinka Odumakim respectively, have again expressed divergent views on the desirability or otherwise of restructuring the country.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the annual lecture organised by ‘The Change We …

afenifere.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2IORelD

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top