Politics Afenifere Opposes Plan To Place ‘Operation Amotekun’ Under New Police Scheme – Sahara Reporters

#1
Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, has rejected the position of the Nigerian Government to include ‘Operation Amotekun’ under its community policing strategy and have it function as mere informants for the police.

The group, after a meeting held in Akure, Ondo State, said that …

yinka.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2U74GI7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top