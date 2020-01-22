World Africa’s First Drone and Data Academy Opens in Malawi to Improve Service Delivery For Children – TechMoran

#1
Malawi has opened the first African Drone and Data Academy(ADDA). The project is in partnership with UNICEF, The Global Fund, the German Government as well as partners from Scotland and Sweden.

The program has been under testing in the country since 2017. The drone testing and application work have …

drone.JPG

Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/37eTSeQ

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top