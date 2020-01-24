Metro Africa’s richest woman, Isabel dos Santos charged with fraud – Laila’s Blog

#1
Africa’s richest woman, Isabel dos Santos, has been accused of embezzlement and money laundering by prosecutors in Angola.

According to Attorney General Helder Pitta Gros, she is being accused of mismanagement …

isable.JPG

Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38re7Gi

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top