Africa’s richest woman, Isabel dos Santos, has been accused of embezzlement and money laundering by prosecutors in Angola.
According to Attorney General Helder Pitta Gros, she is being accused of mismanagement …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38re7Gi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Attorney General Helder Pitta Gros, she is being accused of mismanagement …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38re7Gi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]