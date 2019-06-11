Business Africa diaspora remittances charges need to fall to 1%, Ecobank CEO says | The Africa Report.com

#1
Africa's economic growth depends on the formation of a deeper pool of domestic savings – but high charges for remittances from the diaspora are undermining that aim.

Charges of between 7% and 10% for diaspora remittances are...



Read more via The Africa Report.com – http://bit.ly/2MFdG4Y

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top