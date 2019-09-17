Africa focused tech talent accelerator Andela will cut 400 junior engineers across Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria, CEO Jeremy Johnson told TechCrunch. The layoffs come as the startup released first time earnings figures indicating it will surpass $50 million in annual revenues for 2019. Yes, the news seems a bit …
