A patient who was placed under surveillance at a hospital in Egypt over coronavirus has tested negative.
The patient, said to be a foreigner, was reported as Africa’s first coronavirus case on February 14.
But four days later, the Egyptian health ministry and the World Health Organisation announced that repeated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis, a test conducted on coronavirus patients, came out negative when the patient was examined.
read more
The patient, said to be a foreigner, was reported as Africa’s first coronavirus case on February 14.
But four days later, the Egyptian health ministry and the World Health Organisation announced that repeated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis, a test conducted on coronavirus patients, came out negative when the patient was examined.
read more