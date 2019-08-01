JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business African airlines account for 92 million out of 4.4 billion yearly global traffic – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
African airlines have continued on the path of slow growth accounting for only 92 million out of the 4.4 billion air passenger traffic recorded globally in 2018.

The 92 million or 2.1 per cent of …

airline.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2K6Fwnu

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top