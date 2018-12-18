Egyptian and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, who is the current African best footballer is the latest star to land on the cover of GQ Middle East.
Speaking with the magazine in an interview, the 26-year-old footballer spoke about the role his father played in making him a better footballer. …
read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Go5CT7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Speaking with the magazine in an interview, the 26-year-old footballer spoke about the role his father played in making him a better footballer. …
read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2Go5CT7
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]