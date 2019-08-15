Several African billionaires are added to the list of the richest people in the world 2019 by Forbes and other magazines, and Nigerians are also present in this selection. Find out the top 10 richest people in Nigeria this year. Some of them are in the Forbes ranking, and …
- Aliko Dangote - This name is famous not only in Nigeria but all over the globe. Aliko Dangote and his successful cement company and other firms (flour, sugar) are on the top of our selection, because Aliko is the world’s richest black man in 2019 and is the richest man in Nigeria.
- Mike Adenuga - is also well known outside Nigeria thanks to his Globacom company. For example, he owns an impressive award from Ghana called ‘Companion of the Star of Ghana’ which is prestigious and amazing. He was awarded this title because he keeps investing into this West African country. He is the third world’s richest black man in 2019, as officially ranked by Forbes.
- Foloronsho Alakija Nigerian women also know how to make huge money. For example, Foloronsho Alakija is amazing in different industries. She has businesses in printing, oil, and fashion. She is the world’s eighth wealthiest black person on the globe in 2019, according to Forbes, and is the richest woman in Nigeria.
- Jimoh Ibrahim The list of African billionaires includes Jimoh Ibrahim, the CEO of Global Fleet Group and has made a fortune in the oil and gas, insurance, real estate, financial, hotels, and others. He is known in Nigeria and outside the country.
- Pascal Uzoma Dozie This businessman stands behind different successful Nigerian personalities. Diamond Bank, Kunoch Limited and others. He is also the chairman at MTN Nigeria
- 6. Orji Uzor Kalu He used to have even more money in the past but lost much of his wealth because the prices dropped in both real estate business oil industry. This year, in 2019, he didn’t make it to the top richest people of the world based on Forbes’ rankings but he is still one of the top 10 richest person in Nigeria.
