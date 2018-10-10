Ahead of the official results, Maurice Kamto, a leading opposition challenger with the MRC — the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon, declared himself the winner of the Sunday elections.
Kamto’s dramatic announcement came a day after the vote which was marred by violence in restive anglophone regions....
Read more via Channels Television
