The real challenge to achieving FG’s revenue budget comes from non-core revenue sources
Afrinvest West Africa Limited has said it expects the country’s revenue to underperform by 44.0 per cent in 2020, which means that debt service to revenue will remain elevated. Ike Chioke, Group Managing …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2O2rVPJ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Afrinvest West Africa Limited has said it expects the country’s revenue to underperform by 44.0 per cent in 2020, which means that debt service to revenue will remain elevated. Ike Chioke, Group Managing …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2O2rVPJ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]