Business Afrinvest sees Nigerian revenue underperform by 44% – Newtelegraph

#1
The real challenge to achieving FG’s revenue budget comes from non-core revenue sources

Afrinvest West Africa Limited has said it expects the country’s revenue to underperform by 44.0 per cent in 2020, which means that debt service to revenue will remain elevated. Ike Chioke, Group Managing …

afri.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2O2rVPJ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top