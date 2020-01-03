Those who got really close to Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, says he was a bundle of wits and humor. Veteran journalist, Alhaji Usman Abudah, was once offered white envelope by the musician.
Abudah did a story on Fela after visiting him at his Agege Motor Road, Lagos abode. …
via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/3blzBGF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Abudah did a story on Fela after visiting him at his Agege Motor Road, Lagos abode. …
via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/3blzBGF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]