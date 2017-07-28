After more than 60 day, students kidnapped from the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla in the Epe Area of Lagos have regained their freedom. ChannelsTV reported that their release followed talks between the abductors and some government officials from Nigeria’s southwest region. This comes more than two months after gunmen stormed the school during the morning assembly and abducted the students. The kidnappers had on May 25 attacked the school premises firing gun shots to scare the students and parents. - More to come