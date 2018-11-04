Ogun State Governor Ibikuun Amosun and his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday continued their diatribes of denunciation against the national chairman of their party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, after failing to win the acceptance of their favoured governorship candidates.....
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JDdKgD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JDdKgD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]