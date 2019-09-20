A bill to set up a commission for the prohibition of hate speeches has been introduced on the floor of the Senate. The Bill which is sponsored by the former Senate spokesman, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, is listed on the order paper and passed first reading on Tuesday, November 12th.Just last week, the Senate passed through first reading the Protection from internet falsehood and manipulations Bill 2019. The proposed legislation seeks to prevent the spreading and broadcasting of falsehood and manipulations using social media platforms via internet broadcasts and transmissions