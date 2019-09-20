The Edo government has placed a ban on all political rallies in the state.
Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the state government, said this in a statement on Friday.
The development is coming hours after Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), arrived in Benin and insisted that a rally would be held to welcome Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016, to the party ”someday”.
Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, had ordered the suspension of the rally after Philip Shuaibu, Edo deputy governor, met with him and said the event could cause violence.
