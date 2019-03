Bayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has been abusing some leaders of the party in the state, blaming them for his loss in the election. Adelabu, who is said to be visibly angry, has been claiming that APC leaders collected money from …Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2TDMKoL Get More Nigeria Political News