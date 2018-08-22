World After Manafort conviction & Cohen plea, Donald Trump is so desperate he could do anything – USA Today

#1
One of the few things that all Americans can agree on regardless of their political leanings is that the non-stop barrage of scandal and controversy is getting exhausting.

Once upon a time, August was the silly season when everyone, including politicians



Read more via USA Today – https://ift.tt/2PwqPuz

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top