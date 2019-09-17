Senator Dino Melaye had predicted that Governor Yahaya Bello will be defeated in the Kogi governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16.
Tribune reports that the Kogi lawmaker also dispelled rumour that he plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2UZSS8O
Get More Nigeria Political News
Tribune reports that the Kogi lawmaker also dispelled rumour that he plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2UZSS8O
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]