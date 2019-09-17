Politics After rejecting PDP’s appointment, Dino Melaye speaks on alleged meeting with Yahaya Bello – Legit.ng

#1
Senator Dino Melaye had predicted that Governor Yahaya Bello will be defeated in the Kogi governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16.

Tribune reports that the Kogi lawmaker also dispelled rumour that he plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party...

dino.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2UZSS8O

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top