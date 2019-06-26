Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had come under severe criticisms after his comment in the United States on the rate of kidnapping in Nigeria.
While addressing some Nigerians in New York as part of his official visit to the U.S, Osinbajo was quoted as saying that the rate of …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31TqbxG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
While addressing some Nigerians in New York as part of his official visit to the U.S, Osinbajo was quoted as saying that the rate of …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31TqbxG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]