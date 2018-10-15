Metro After three fire outbreaks, OAU students demand fire extinguishers from university management – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Three fire outbreaks have been recorded in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, between January and October 2018, which were worsened by the failure of the university authorities to provide functional fire extinguishers in the hostels.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that one of the butteries in Adekunle Fajuyi hall, …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2yqUVJl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top