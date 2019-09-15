Metro Again, another lady murdered in a hotel in PH, Rivers State . – Instablog9ja

For the umpteenth time, another lady has been murdered in a hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The naked lifeless body of the yet to be identified lady was discovered, today, inside one of the rooms of the hotel located at Rumuola.....

