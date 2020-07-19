Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Several Soldiers During Attack On Borno Community | Sahara Reporters
“Boko Haram Fighters in several vehicles again stormed Baga town and engaged Nigerian troops in intense fighting, killing several of them. The exact number of casualties is not yet known,” one of the sources said.
