Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Again, cholera outbreak kills 42, 2,800 hospitalised in Bauchi - New Telegraph
The Bauchi State Primary HealthCare Department Agency (BSPHCDA), has said that a total of 2,800 people were hospitalised across the state for the disease, with 42 deaths recorded as of June 17. Thus, the Bauchi State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been urged to...
www.newtelegraphng.com