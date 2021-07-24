  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Again, cholera outbreak kills 42, 2,800 hospitalised in Bauchi - New Telegraph

The Bauchi State Primary HealthCare Department Agency (BSPHCDA), has said that a total of 2,800 people were hospitalised across the state for the disease, with 42 deaths recorded as of June 17. Thus, the Bauchi State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been urged to...
