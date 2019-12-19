Popular media personality, Toolz Oniru shared the viral promotional video of COZA’s advert featuring Tiwa Savage and Wizkid via Twitter. The On-Air personality shared the video to justify Wizkid’s furious tweet where he dissociated himself from any church campaign in Nigeria. Tiwa Savage also joined the…
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Z3FJxy
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Z3FJxy
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]