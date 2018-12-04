The FIFA Referees Committee has selected 27 referees and 48 assistant referees representing 42 different countries to officiate at the next year FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 with no Nigerian match official making the list.
However, seven match officials from Africa will officiate in the tournament, according …
However, seven match officials from Africa will officiate in the tournament, according …
