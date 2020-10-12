Business Again NCC, DSS Warn Against Use of Pre registered Sim – Businessday NG


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad

Again NCC, DSS Warn Against Use of Pre registered Sim - Businessday NG

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has again warned against the use of unregistered SIM cards, especially as it helps to perpetrate cybercrime and other criminal activities in the country. Already, the NCC through concerted enforcement efforts with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...
businessday.ng businessday.ng
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Business NCC secures seven convictions against SIM card registration defaulters – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
307
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Business News
Business We Are Committed to End Use of Pre-registered SIM Cards, Says NCC – Thisdaylive
Replies
0
Views
284
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
Business Minister Gives NCC Sept 26 Deadline to Rectify Improperly Registered SIM Cards – Thisdaylive
Replies
0
Views
195
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
Business Nigeria’s Communications Minister Orders New Sim Card Policy – The Trent
Replies
0
Views
665
Nigeria Business News
Nigeria Business News
C
Business Strike action no solution to minimum wage debate, group tells Kwara labour unions – Businessday NG
Replies
0
Views
79
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

Top