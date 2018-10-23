Barely 14 hours after a tanker carrying diesel fell around the Otedola bridge area on Monday, an accident involving two trucks has occurred on the bridge. A 20-feet containerized truck and another truck were involved in the accident which occurred on Tuesday morning. The road has been cordoned …
