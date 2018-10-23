Metro Again, Trucks Fall On Otedola Bridge In Lagos – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Barely 14 hours after a tanker carrying diesel fell around the Otedola bridge area on Monday, an accident involving two trucks has occurred on the bridge. A 20-feet containerized truck and another truck were involved in the accident which occurred on Tuesday morning. The road has been cordoned …


Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2CyOLcO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top