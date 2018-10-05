About 3000 delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State are currently voting to determine who will become the governorship candidate of the leading opposition party in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.
The contenders are Jimi Agbaje who was the party’s candidate in 2015 and Adedeji Doherty who had been seeking the ticket since 2007
