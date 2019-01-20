Politics Agbaje Expresses Worry Over Alleged Voters’ Intimidation – Nairaland

#1
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Saturday said he was worried over the alleged plan by the ruling All Progressives Congress to use security agents to intimidate voters in the coming election.

He said he did not entertain much fear …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2FC9bUu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top