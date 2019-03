Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has said he is in support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s decision to challenge the result of the February 23 presidential poll in court. According to Punch, he expressed his doubt …Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2UoBsBV Get More Nigeria Political News