The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has queried the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal over alleged fraud at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE) as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The AGF sent the query as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the SGF has already responded. An official at the office of the SGF, confided in Dailytrust that “the SGF had replied the query. He attached some documents in his reply and was done before the expiration of time given to him by the query.” The Senate ad-hoc committee on mounting crisis of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North east had accused the SGF of several misdeeds including failing to account for N2.5 billion PINE funds and awarding contracts to his friends and cronies, some of whom turned around and paid kickbacks into his company’s accounts. The Senate resolved that he should resign and face prosecution.