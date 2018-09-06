Nigeria’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, has questioned the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to entertain a suit seeking to stop the Senate President Bukola Saraki’s removal.
Following Mr Saraki’s defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wVAylZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Following Mr Saraki’s defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wVAylZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]