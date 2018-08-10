Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports Agunbiade wins silver medal in World Para Table Tennis Championships – Punch Newspapers

Nigeria’s Tajudeen Agunbiade has won a silver medal at the ongoing World Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, China, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Coach Sunday Odebode told NAN on the telephone from China on Saturday that Agunbiade lost 2-3 to Sweden’s Daniel Gustafsson, who won gold …



read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2PU7cwJ

