Nigeria’s Tajudeen Agunbiade has won a silver medal at the ongoing World Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, China, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
Coach Sunday Odebode told NAN on the telephone from China on Saturday that Agunbiade lost 2-3 to Sweden’s Daniel Gustafsson, who won gold …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2PU7cwJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Coach Sunday Odebode told NAN on the telephone from China on Saturday that Agunbiade lost 2-3 to Sweden’s Daniel Gustafsson, who won gold …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2PU7cwJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]