Ahmadiyyah: Fayose took our land for his son's filling station – The Nation Nigeria

The Ahmaddiyya Muslim Society in Ekiti State has accused former Governor Ayo Fayose of grabbing its land to build a filling station for his son. The Muslim body urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to revoke the alleged unlawful allocation of the land to Fayose’s son to avert a crisis in the state.....



Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2DLrNk5

