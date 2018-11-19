The Ahmaddiyya Muslim Society in Ekiti State has accused former Governor Ayo Fayose of grabbing its land to build a filling station for his son. The Muslim body urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to revoke the alleged unlawful allocation of the land to Fayose’s son to avert a crisis in the state.....
