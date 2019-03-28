Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has reportedly given a street cleaner in Asaba a sum of N250,000.
According to reports, the woman had come around the Super Eagles Camp in Delta State in search of a menial job of N3,000. It was gathered that after one of their training …
read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2uy4bZK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
According to reports, the woman had come around the Super Eagles Camp in Delta State in search of a menial job of N3,000. It was gathered that after one of their training …
read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2uy4bZK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]