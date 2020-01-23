Politics Air Force denies alert it killed 250 insurgents - Daily Trust

The Air Force says a news alert claiming it killed over 250 insurgents is fake. The news flash “Nigerian Air Force Kills Over 250 Boko Haram Fighters In Maiduguri” has gone viral since February 13 and is said to have originated from a “Comr Aminu Shuaibu Musawa”, the air force said on Saturday.

“The NAF wishes to categorically state that the false sensational news item, with its gory doctored visuals, is totally fake and did not originate from the NAF,” said Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the air force’s director of public relations and information.

