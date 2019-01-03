A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter crashed in combat on Wednesday night while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State.
Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this, but he did not disclose the model …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2TsthDN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this, but he did not disclose the model …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2TsthDN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]