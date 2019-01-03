Metro Air Force helicopter crashes in Boko Haram combat – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter crashed in combat on Wednesday night while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this, but he did not disclose the model …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2TsthDN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top