A personnel of the Nigerian Air Force has allegedly shot one of his colleague and his purported girlfriend dead in fit of rage and jealousy. Details of the incident, which was said to have occured at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital are vague and officials have yet to confirm it. However, friends of the female Air Force official, known as Shomzy Shomzy to her colleagues, have taken to the social media to express their shock over the incident and mourn her. “R.I.P Shomzy shomzy your death is some thing I can’t forget so easily because your military plans is still in your mind. Well I can’t continue crying my dear, all I have to do is to let go of what I can’t change,” One of her friends wrote on Facebook.