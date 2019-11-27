Metro Air Peace’s Allen Onyema dissociates self from human rights suit – TODAY

#1
The embattled boss of Nigerian airline Allen Onyema has dissociated himself from a human rights suit filed on his behalf by an Abuja lawyer.

The lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, filed the suit after Air Peace boss was indicted in the United States for alleged bank fraud and money laundering....

allen.JPG

Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2ORf4j1

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[87]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top