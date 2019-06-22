advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Air Peace aircraft skids off runway at Port Harcourt Airport

#1
An Air Peace Flight P47291 from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while landing due to downpour. However, there was no casualty in the incident which occurred at 3.42 p.m.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority …

airpeac news.JPG

