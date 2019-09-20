Metro Air Peace chief Allen Onyema reacts to US money laundering charge - PM News

Allen Onyema: Chairman Air Peace denies indictment in US for financial scam, fraud, money laundering
The Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema has refuted the charge of money laundering and bank fraud levelled against him by the US Justice Department in Atlanta, Georgia.

