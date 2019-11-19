Air Peace has signed a contract for the purchase of three additional Embraer 195-E2s regional jets valued at $212.6 million.
The deal, according the airline’s spokesman, Kingsley Olisa, is a confirmation purchase rights from the original agreement signed with the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer earlier in April.....
Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2QvPq5N
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The deal, according the airline’s spokesman, Kingsley Olisa, is a confirmation purchase rights from the original agreement signed with the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer earlier in April.....
Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2QvPq5N
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]