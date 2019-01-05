Metro Airlines to spend $200 billion on fuel in 2019 – Report – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
The International Air Transport Association, IATA, in its Economic Report for 2019 said airlines fuel bill will rise to $200 billion in 2019.

According to the report, the number of new destinations will increase and number of aircraft fleet worldwide will equally increase by …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2QmiGIp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top