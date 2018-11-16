All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State and the state government were yesterday engaged in diatribe over an alleged fraud in the International Cargo Airport built by the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson in the state.
Governor Dickson The party threatened that it would …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QMcgU2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Governor Dickson The party threatened that it would …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QMcgU2
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]