International airports yesterday went on red alert as they intensified the screening of inbound passengers, following an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) advised passengers and other airport....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2tIk8Q8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) advised passengers and other airport....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2tIk8Q8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]