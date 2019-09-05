Airtel Africa, a telecommunications services provider with operations in 14 countries across Africa, has announced the appointment of Ian Ferrao as Regional Director of its East Africa business.
Ian Ferrao has more than 12 years of experience in senior management telecommunications roles in Africa. Prior to joining Airtel Africa, …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2zW0dwF
Get more World News
Ian Ferrao has more than 12 years of experience in senior management telecommunications roles in Africa. Prior to joining Airtel Africa, …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2zW0dwF
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]