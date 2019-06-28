advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Business Airtel Africa joins the league of worst debuting stocks in Europe this year – Nairametrics

Airtel Africa’s listing on the London Stock Exchange proved a disastrous entry into the European capital market as the company’s share price slumped steeply by 16% on its first day of trading.

The decline of the company’s stock value from the listing price of 80 pence to 67 pence …

