Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria has announced the launch of its 4G – LTE (Fourth Generation – Long Term Evolution) service in Delta State, covering major cities and towns including Warri, Effurun, Asaba, Kwale, Ughelli, Sapele, Okpanam, and Agbor, amongst others.....
Read more via IT News Africa news alert – https://ift.tt/2NDbZoV
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via IT News Africa news alert – https://ift.tt/2NDbZoV
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]